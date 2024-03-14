Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $205.55

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 205.55 ($2.63) and traded as low as GBX 196 ($2.51). Hansa Investment shares last traded at GBX 209 ($2.68), with a volume of 122 shares.
Hansa Investment Trading Down 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of £83.60 million, a PE ratio of -2,090.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 24.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 205.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 197.41.
Hansa Investment Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Hansa Investment’s payout ratio is -3,000.00%.
About Hansa Investment
Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
