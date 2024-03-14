Harbour Investments Inc. Has $219,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $1,319,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,168.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,859 shares of company stock valued at $16,993,046 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $92.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.