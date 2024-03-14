Harbour Investments Inc. Has $44.97 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.3% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 71,757 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 55,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 317,071 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $54,286,000 after acquiring an additional 46,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 1.2 %

AAPL stock opened at $171.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.74 and its 200 day moving average is $183.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.92 and a 1-year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

