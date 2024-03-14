Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.87

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and traded as low as $32.44. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 130 shares changing hands.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $527.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.43.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

