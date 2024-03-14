Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $155.53

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 155.53 ($1.99) and traded as low as GBX 153 ($1.96). Henderson High Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 153 ($1.96), with a volume of 107,332 shares.

Henderson High Income Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 155.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of £263.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1,530.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Henderson High Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

