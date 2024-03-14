Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $787.04

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 787.04 ($10.08) and traded as low as GBX 779 ($9.98). Henderson Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 790 ($10.12), with a volume of 123,031 shares changing hands.
Henderson Smaller Companies Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 787.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 743.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £590.13 million, a P/E ratio of -975.31 and a beta of 1.26.
Henderson Smaller Companies Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Henderson Smaller Companies’s payout ratio is -3,333.33%.
About Henderson Smaller Companies
The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
