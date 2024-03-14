HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Stock Position Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,709,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,014 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.95% of HF Sinclair worth $97,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DINO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $52,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,879.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 5.2 %

DINO stock opened at $59.24 on Thursday. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DINO. TD Cowen increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays began coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.