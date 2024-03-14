Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $136.90

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.90 ($1.75) and traded as high as GBX 137.20 ($1.76). Hibernia REIT shares last traded at GBX 136.90 ($1.75), with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Hibernia REIT Trading Up 1.1 %
The firm has a market cap of £906.02 million and a P/E ratio of 35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 136.90.
Hibernia REIT Company Profile
Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hibernia REIT
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.