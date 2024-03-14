High Falls Advisors Inc Has $9.49 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.8% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 317,071 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after acquiring an additional 46,123 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 272,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 72.5% during the third quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 50,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

View Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $171.13 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.92 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.