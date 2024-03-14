Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,978 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $11,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $208.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.15 and a 200-day moving average of $172.44. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.86 and a 52 week high of $209.13.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.