HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Short Interest Update

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 171,700 shares, an increase of 2,582.8% from the February 14th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,717.0 days.

Get HORIBA alerts:

HORIBA Stock Performance

Shares of HORIBA stock opened at $93.98 on Thursday. HORIBA has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $100.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

HORIBA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for HORIBA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORIBA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.