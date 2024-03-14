Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.79

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.79 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.37 ($0.09). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 7.79 ($0.10), with a volume of 15,350,439 shares changing hands.
Hurricane Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £155.02 million, a P/E ratio of 194.75, a PEG ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96.
About Hurricane Energy
Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its licenses focused on the Rona Ridge; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick Crest.
