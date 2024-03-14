hVIVO (LON:HVO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.24

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.24 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 27.70 ($0.35). hVIVO shares last traded at GBX 27.70 ($0.35), with a volume of 648,736 shares traded.

hVIVO Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £188.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83.

About hVIVO

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

