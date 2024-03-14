Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.50

Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.50 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.46). Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) shares last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.54), with a volume of 3,978 shares trading hands.

Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.25.

About Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L)

Hydrogen Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services for mid to senior level professional staff. The company offers professional support services in legal, finance, technology, and business transformation; and services for technical and scientific market sectors, such as energy and life sciences.

