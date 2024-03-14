Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IDKOY opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $13.66.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
