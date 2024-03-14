IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $137.47

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2024

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGRGet Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.47 ($1.76) and traded as low as GBX 117.50 ($1.51). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.51), with a volume of 35,614 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.52) target price on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGR

IG Design Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 137.47. The company has a market cap of £115.48 million, a P/E ratio of -559.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.64.

IG Design Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.