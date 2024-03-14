IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $137.47

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.47 ($1.76) and traded as low as GBX 117.50 ($1.51). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.51), with a volume of 35,614 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.52) target price on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 137.47. The company has a market cap of £115.48 million, a P/E ratio of -559.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.64.

IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.

