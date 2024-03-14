Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,305 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 409.5% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 365.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after buying an additional 63,870 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $58,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $262.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $267.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

