Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,797 ($23.02) and last traded at GBX 1,769 ($22.66), with a volume of 423891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,789 ($22.92).

IMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($27.55) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.98) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($23.70) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,902.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,686.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,597.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $9.10. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,010.75%.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

