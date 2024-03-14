Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.44

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.44 and traded as low as $1.71. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 31,232 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $26.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 4.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICD. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 9,952.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal, superspec AC powered rigs, and additional idle AC rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

