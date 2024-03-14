Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.61

Shares of Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and traded as high as $14.03. Inpex shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 46,323 shares.

Get Inpex alerts:

Inpex Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.