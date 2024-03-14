Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get Insight Select Income Fund alerts:

Insight Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Insight Select Income Fund stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.