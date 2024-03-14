Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 1,536 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,331 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BHP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BHP stock opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average of $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $144.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.66%.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.