Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires Shares of 493 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $561.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $545.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.76. The stock has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $360.11 and a one year high of $629.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.