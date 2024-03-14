Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 119.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $360,586.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,105.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

Sempra Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SRE stock opened at $70.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $79.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

