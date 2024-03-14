International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.05. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

International Isotopes Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

International Isotopes Company Profile

International Isotopes Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Fluorine Products.

