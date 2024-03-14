Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.71

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.71 and traded as low as $27.76. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 304,718 shares changing hands.

Get Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund alerts:

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UUP. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.