Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 14th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBBQ. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,940,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.4% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 211,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0526 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

