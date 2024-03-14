Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 248,154 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 502% compared to the average daily volume of 41,192 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,953,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,194 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $386,832,000 after acquiring an additional 68,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,095,000 after acquiring an additional 402,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

