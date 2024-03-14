Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 15,406 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,049% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,341 call options.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

NASDAQ TIGR opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,577 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UP Fintech by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 128,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in UP Fintech by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 56,290 shares during the period. 3.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

