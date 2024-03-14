IOG (LON:IOG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.24

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.24 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.93 ($0.01). IOG shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 7,103,820 shares changing hands.

IOG Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £4.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,373.56.

IOG Company Profile

IOG plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences.

