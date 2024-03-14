iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.46 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.45.

