iShares Biotechnology ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 14,423 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 92% compared to the average volume of 7,526 put options.

Institutional Trading of iShares Biotechnology ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $138.26 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $141.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.21.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

