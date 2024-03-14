iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after buying an additional 9,923,920 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $657,826,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,872,000 after buying an additional 5,186,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

AGG stock opened at $97.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.