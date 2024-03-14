Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 137,270 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 110.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 261,072 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,270 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Forestar Group worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,598 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in Forestar Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Forestar Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Forestar Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 57,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Forestar Group by 22.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Forestar Group stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.69. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $38.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $305.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 1,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $34,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 1,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $34,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 949 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $32,977.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

