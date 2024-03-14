Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys Shares of 102,508 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,988,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after acquiring an additional 70,034 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.94%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Argus cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

