Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $5.38 Million Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Blueprint Medicines worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.75 and a 200-day moving average of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $41.54 and a one year high of $101.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 203.30% and a negative return on equity of 191.56%. The company had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $550,488.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,831,911.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,163 shares of company stock worth $5,556,648 over the last ninety days. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.