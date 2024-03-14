Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Duolingo worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,488,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,529,000 after acquiring an additional 213,552 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,669,000 after purchasing an additional 379,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 24.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,510,000 after purchasing an additional 468,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Duolingo by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,061,000 after buying an additional 303,206 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,933,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $1,786,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.67, for a total transaction of $1,429,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,688 shares in the company, valued at $12,451,154.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $1,786,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,223 shares of company stock worth $33,536,955. 19.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.11.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $225.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.46 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $116.82 and a one year high of $245.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.43 and its 200-day moving average is $189.78.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.03%. Equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

