Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 3,703 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Unum Group worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Unum Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $831,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 42,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,500. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

Shares of UNM opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.98. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

