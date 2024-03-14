Jayhawk Energy (OTCMKTS:JYHW) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jayhawk Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:JYHW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Jayhawk Energy shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 5,500 shares changing hands.
Jayhawk Energy Trading Up 14.3 %
About Jayhawk Energy
JayHawk Energy, Inc, through its subsidiary, JayHawk Gas Transportation Corporation, acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids primarily from conventional reservoirs in North America. The company owns interests in the Girard Project located in Crawford County, southeast Kansas; and the Crosby Project in the Williston Basin of North Dakota.
