JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $99.43

Shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.43 ($1.27) and traded as high as GBX 100.40 ($1.29). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 99.10 ($1.27), with a volume of 834,533 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £655.58 million, a P/E ratio of 660.67 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,333.33%.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

