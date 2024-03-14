John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the February 14th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

HEQ stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

