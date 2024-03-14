John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.93

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and traded as low as $10.79. John Hancock Income Securities Trust shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 78,385 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1095 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 22,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 70,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

