John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.93

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and traded as low as $10.79. John Hancock Income Securities Trust shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 78,385 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1095 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
