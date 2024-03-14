John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.11

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and traded as low as $12.94. John Hancock Investors Trust shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 42,903 shares changing hands.
John Hancock Investors Trust Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68.
John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.2014 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
