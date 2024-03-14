John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.11

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and traded as low as $12.94. John Hancock Investors Trust shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 42,903 shares changing hands.

John Hancock Investors Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68.

John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.2014 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

