John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.26

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and traded as low as $16.16. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II shares last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 60,461 shares changing hands.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPF. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 44,699 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 50,991 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 49,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axim Planning & Wealth bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,389,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

