John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.26

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and traded as low as $16.16. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II shares last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 60,461 shares changing hands.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
