Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,082 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12,620.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

