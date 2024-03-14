Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 1,297 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,297 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.69, for a total transaction of $399,073.93. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,775,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,521,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $308.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 94.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.31. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.28 and a 1 year high of $316.05.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MORN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

