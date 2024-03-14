Journey Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. SP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,858,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

AMZN stock opened at $176.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.02 and its 200 day moving average is $148.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.71 and a 12-month high of $180.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

