Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,830 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 193.69% of Kellanova worth $95,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 205.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $4,394,922.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,009,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,491,854.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,735,238 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 81.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

