Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $103,365,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,390,000 after purchasing an additional 88,406 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after purchasing an additional 155,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,665,000 after purchasing an additional 93,499 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total transaction of $2,340,214.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,017,464.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $2,340,214.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,017,464.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $151.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.10 and its 200-day moving average is $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.