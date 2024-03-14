L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,278 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $83,532,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,034,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,071,000 after acquiring an additional 381,997 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LHX opened at $215.72 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.47.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

